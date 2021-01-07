UK extends England entry ban to travelers from 11 African countries for COVID variant

Jan 7 (Reuters) – The United Kingdom said on Thursday it would extend a ban on travelers entering England to southern African countries in a measure to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa.

The restriction will go into effect on Saturday and remain in place for two weeks, the government said in a statement https://bit.ly/3pTvmsk.

Entry will be barred for those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola, as well as Seychelles and Mauritius. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengalurul Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

