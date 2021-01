Jan 15 (Reuters) – Finland will extend the ban on passenger flights on routes to Britain, Ireland and South Africa for a week until Jan. 25 due to the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, the state transport office said on Friday. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Louise Heavens)

