Healthcare, LPG demand boosts Afrox’s H1 earnings

African Oxygen Limited released its interim results today. Afrox’s headline earnings per share was up 7 per cent to 111 cents and cash generated from operations grew to R485 million from R232 million in the previous period. They have declared a dividend of 55 cents, up from 52 cents in the previous reporting period. CFO Matthias Vogt joins CNBC Africa for more.