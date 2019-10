M-pesa revenues decline attributed to betting industry

Safaricom's M-pesa revenues are expected to take a hit to 13.3 year-on-year from 18.20 per cent that was reported in the first half of 2019 according to a report by Genghis Capital, now the decline has been attributed to the performance of the betting industry which accounts for about 7 per cent of M-pesa revenues. For more on this, Research Analyst from Genghis Capital, Patrick Mumu joins CNBC Africa for more.