Brimstone not paying dividends for the first time in 17 years, CEO Mustaq Brey explains why

Investment holding company Brimstone recorded a profit for its year end 2019 results of R75.3 million due to an increase in profitability of Sea Harvest which it has increased its stake in to 54.2 per cent. The company has suffered a headline loss per share of 58.1 cents per share and has issued new shares to raise capital. Brimstone CEO, Mustaq Brey joins CNBC Africa for more.