Cape Town focused property group Spear REIT joins the list of hotel groups such as the Apartments group and Capital Hotels in launching self-isolation rooms in its hotels. Spear REIT is offering rooms in its Doubletree by Hilton hotel which is equipped with hygiene hampers and isolation facilities for self-quarantined citizens. Spear REIT CEO, Quintin Rossi joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Spear REIT unveils self-isolation rooms in its hotels
