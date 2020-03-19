CEO InterviewsCoronavirusNewsEarnings

COVID-19: Spear REIT unveils self-isolation rooms in its hotels

By CNBC Africa

Cape Town focused property group Spear REIT joins the list of hotel groups such as the Apartments group and Capital Hotels in launching self-isolation rooms in its hotels. Spear REIT is offering rooms in its Doubletree by Hilton hotel which is equipped with hygiene hampers and isolation facilities for self-quarantined citizens. Spear REIT CEO, Quintin Rossi joins CNBC Africa for more.

