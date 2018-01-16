Kenyan Entrepreneur Eugene Mbugua had a vision to create wealth and empower his local community, now he is building a business empire

When Eugene Mbugua accidentally found himself in the entertainment industry, little did he know it would end up being his future career path and his entry into entrepreneurship.

Mbugua, an ambitious 27-year old Kenyan entrepreneur, followed his instincts and created Young Rich Television Limited which produces cutting edge TV shows for Kenya and other African regions. It is through his TV shows that he hopes to create a positive image and perception of his home country and the African continent.

The burning desire to grow in entrepreneurship came as he soon realised the gap in the TV production industry to tell inspirational and positive stories through documentaries such as Get in the Kitchen, Young Rich and Stori Yangu.

It is for this reason, that Chivas, Win the Right Way, season 2 presenter – Gugulethu Cele, met with Eugene over a glass of Chivas Regal Extra to discuss some his entrepreneurial accomplishments.

With a vision to create wealth and empower his local community, Mbugua strongly believes it can only be through steady growth and stability. While focus can’t solely be on income when it comes to business, Mbugua admits that there must be a balance between income and impact to society. Mbugua believes that the key drivers of his business, the employees and clients, must share in the success of the company.

Mbugua didn’t simply reach lofty heights without the assistance of some crucial individuals guiding him along the way. “I owe my growth and learnings from Kenya’s leading entrepreneurs who taught me how to achieve success from steady growth to a great work-life balance and constantly delivering consistent work, of which I continue to strive to do,” shares the candid entrepreneur. This vital balancing act in business, is something Chivas Regal has aptly described as ‘Winning the Right Way’.

With Young Rich Television Limited currently consisting of 7 branches, the company plans to continue breaking new grounds with more productions and a projected growth of employing up to 300 people within the next 3 to 5 years.

Like any other business journey in its infancy, challenges are to be expected and Mbugua’s journey has been no different. As Kenya’s newly-found entrepreneur’s production company, the business has had its fair share of trials and tribulations and has managed to rise from its days of cash flow challenges and requiring assistance from financial institutions.

The absolute drive to achieve, even during challenges is what exemplifies the attainment of success that lifts others and captures the epitome of Chivas Regal Win the Right Way. “We’ve had to put a lot into mitigating the risks by being very strategic in preserving money as well as partnering with banks to seal holes when they may arise,” shares Mbugua.

In the same breath, Mbugua, continues to dream big as he has ventured into other forms of business. “I’ve realised that innovation is the key differentiator between sustainable companies and those that go under.” Mbugua created a publishing business called My Yearbook Kenya Ltd, which publishes yearbooks for schools, companies and governments.

It seems there’s no stopping Mbugua from climbing into new territories as the entrepreneur also ventured into opening a chain of cocktail bars called Number 7 with the first branch being launched in Nairobi and continuing to employ more people.

Mbugua echoes the essential principle of Everyone winning, when you Win the Right Way as he attributes his success to sheer hard work, a reading culture and believing in shared growth. “I am a strong believer in shared success. Any business that I get into, I strive to ensure that I win, my investors win, our employees win and most importantly our customers do too.”

Chivas, WinTheRightWay season 2 is a television series on CNBC Africa that follows on the success of the first season in featuring Africa’s most inspiring social entrepreneurs who run their businesses based on profit with purpose. These entrepreneurs use their shared success to inspire other African entrepreneurs to be part of this ever-growing movement.

Chivas, Win the Right Way continues to profile African social entrepreneurs and airs on CNBC Africa and on Dstv on channel 410. The next episode of season 2 will be at 21h15 CAT, 22h00 WAT and 00h00 EAT.