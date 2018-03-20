AB InBev’s $100mln investment in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, March 20 (Reuters) – AB InBev, which owns a majority stake in Tanzania Breweries Limited, the country’s biggest brewer, will invest $100 million in a new beer plant in the administrative capital Dodoma, the president’s office announced.

President John Magufuli on Monday chaired a day-long meeting with major foreign and local investors and gave government ministers a seven-day ultimatum to resolve investor concerns.

“I want to assure you that my government does not hate business people – we like them and we will support them … this is the right time to do business (in Tanzania), but you must pay your taxes,” the president’s office quoted Magufuli as telling investors. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala; editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana and Jason Neely)