Rwanda partners with Premier League football club Arsenal

The three-year deal will also see ‘Visit Rwanda’ become Arsenal’s official Tourism Partner.

By The Rwanda Development Board

The Rwanda Development Board, through its subsidiary, the Rwandan Convention Bureau, has become Arsenal’s first official sleeve partner as part of the country’s drive to become a leading global tourist destination.

Rwanda unveils three-year partnership with Arsenal to increase tourism, investment and football developmenthttps://t.co/2HWnosxAEd pic.twitter.com/nGgpUsUcxs — Rwanda Development (@RDBrwanda) May 23, 2018

The three-year deal will also see ‘Visit Rwanda’ become Arsenal’s official Tourism Partner. The ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo will feature on the left sleeve of all teams next season. The new kit for season 2018/19 was unveiled on Tuesday (May 22).

Rwanda is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa with a booming tourism sector that has seen the number of visitors double in the last decade. The country’s National Parks are attracting a record number of tourists due to growing numbers of wildlife including black Rhinos, lions, zebra, chimpanzees and the famous mountain gorillas. Rwanda is also attracting new hotels and lodges across the country, making it easier to experience longer, unique and memorable vacations.

Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Officer, Clare Akamanzi said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Arsenal and showcasing the vibrancy and beauty of our country. Rwanda is a country pulsing with energy, creativity and innovation.

“Visit Rwanda and discover why we are the second fastest growing economy in Africa. Investors in Rwanda are able to register their businesses in only six hours and prepare to enjoy the opportunities accrued from the free trade agreements that we’ve signed with over 50 countries.

“Renowned for our incredible and unique Mountain Gorilla tracking experience, tourists can also enjoy a variety of water sports, cycling, hiking, bird watching to list a few of the touristic attractions available while in Rwanda.”

Rwanda is ranked as the second easiest place to do business in Africa by the World Bank and has been awarded for its leadership in tourism and economic competitiveness by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Economic Forum respectively.

Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinai Venkatesham, said: “This is an exciting partnership which will see us support Rwanda’s ambition to build their tourism industry. The country has been transformed in recent years and Arsenal’s huge following will bring Rwanda into people’s minds in a new and dynamic way.

The Arsenal shirt is seen 35 million times a day globally and we are one of the most viewed teams around the world. We look forward to working with the ‘Visit Rwanda’ team to further establish the country as a leading tourist destination.”

Arsenal players from the men’s and women’s teams will visit Rwanda and club coaches will host coaching camps to support the development of the game for boys and girls in the Country.

‘Visit Rwanda’ will gain global exposure through branding on matchday LED boards at Emirates Stadium, all the interview backdrops and a broad range of other marketing rights.