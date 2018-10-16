Ethiopian Airlines will resume flights to Mogadishu for the first time in four decades

The airline will start flying to the Somali capital Mogadishu on Nov. 2 for the first time in four decades.

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian Airlines will start flying to the Somali capital Mogadishu on Nov. 2 for the first time in four decades, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported on Tuesday.

“Our flights will quickly grow to multiple daily flights given the huge volume of traffic between the two sisterly countries and the significant traffic between Somalia and the rest of the world,” the airline’s CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, was quoted as saying by Fana.

