Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji’s kidnappers release him

Mohammed Dewji, the owner and president of the multi-billion dollar revenue Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Ltd is home safe.

Mohammed Dewji, the owner and president of the multi-billion dollar revenue Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Ltd (METL Group), who was kidnapped on October 11, as he arrived for a morning workout at the Colosseum Hotel and Fitness Club, in the country’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam has been released. He was kidnapped for ransom and held hostage about 20 minutes away from the city centre, his office told Forbes Africa.

“I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return.”

— Mohammed Dewji

According to his office, speaking to Forbes Africa, Dewji was dropped off in the middle of Dar es Salaam early this morning unharmed. He did not see who abducted him but believes it may be South Africans.

His office also told Forbes Africa that “he has no visible bodily harm with the exception of marks from handcuffs. Police will be releasing some footage later today.”

