[IN TWEETS] Nairobi under explosive attack

Terror has erupted in the streets of Nairobi. Militant group, Al-Shabaab, has claimed responsibility for the attack at Dusit D2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

I am in 14 Riverside drive hiding in a bathroom and we are under attack @RobertAlai — Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019

There was a massive bombs blast then gunshots, please @USEmbassyKenya @IsraelEmergency HELP SOS — Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019

If I die I love the Lord and believe I will go to heaven please tell my family I love then I love you Caleb, Mark and Carol — Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019

We are still in bathroom gunshots in building, please pray for us. — Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019

Phone charge almost off, please pray — Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019

This is after the 1st bomb. I told my friend we run out fast. Some locked themselves in offices. I hope they are well #riverside pic.twitter.com/5QtsEQoj75 — Kebaya (@armchairtycoon) January 15, 2019

Security Alert:

There is an ongoing attack at DusitD2, 14 Riverside Nairobi pic.twitter.com/omezoIoD13 — ツ steven 24 rona ツ 🇰🇪 (@stevenrona) January 15, 2019

Explosion, heavy gunfire at 14 Riverside in Chiromo, Nairobi that houses a hotel, bank and several offices; Recce Squad at the scene. pic.twitter.com/8eQJEfSp8z — Vincent Babu (@BabuHamis) January 15, 2019

Terror Attack and heavy gunfire reported in Nairobi on 14 Riverside Drive off. Kenyan Special forces have reportedly taken over.



Video shared via WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/keuqWUQtxX — #CanaryReports (@CanaryMugume) January 15, 2019