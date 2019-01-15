[IN TWEETS] Nairobi under explosive attack

Terror has erupted in the streets of Nairobi. Militant group, Al-Shabaab, has claimed responsibility for the attack at Dusit D2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.
I am in 14 Riverside drive hiding in a bathroom and we are under attack @RobertAlai— Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019
There was a massive bombs blast then gunshots, please @USEmbassyKenya @IsraelEmergency HELP SOS— Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019
If I die I love the Lord and believe I will go to heaven please tell my family I love then I love you Caleb, Mark and Carol— Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019
We are still in bathroom gunshots in building, please pray for us.— Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019
Phone charge almost off, please pray— Ron Ng'eno (@ronald_ngeno) January 15, 2019
This is after the 1st bomb. I told my friend we run out fast. Some locked themselves in offices. I hope they are well #riverside pic.twitter.com/5QtsEQoj75— Kebaya (@armchairtycoon) January 15, 2019
Security Alert:— ツ steven 24 rona ツ 🇰🇪 (@stevenrona) January 15, 2019
There is an ongoing attack at DusitD2, 14 Riverside Nairobi pic.twitter.com/omezoIoD13
Explosion, heavy gunfire at 14 Riverside in Chiromo, Nairobi that houses a hotel, bank and several offices; Recce Squad at the scene. pic.twitter.com/8eQJEfSp8z— Vincent Babu (@BabuHamis) January 15, 2019
Terror Attack and heavy gunfire reported in Nairobi on 14 Riverside Drive off. Kenyan Special forces have reportedly taken over.— #CanaryReports (@CanaryMugume) January 15, 2019
Video shared via WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/keuqWUQtxX
Let's pray for the casualties reported to be currently attacked by terrorists at Dusit Hotel 14 Riverside Drive in Westlands, Nairobi Kenya #RiversideAttack pic.twitter.com/sx4O2VGpci— LArch. Meshack Khamala (@Prylade) January 15, 2019
#BREAKING: Al-Shabaab claims responsibility at Dusit D2 hotel in #Nairobi, #Kenya. Tune in on #CNBCAfrica as we bring you the live coverage >> https://t.co/l0g4UQjptw pic.twitter.com/yDy4v7jFv6— CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) January 15, 2019