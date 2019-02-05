Here’s why Kenya’s PMI slowed to 53.2 in January from 53.6 in December

A survey showed on Tuesday that Kenya’s private sector activity slowed slightly in January. Here's why...

NAIROBI, Feb 5 (Reuters) – Kenya’s private sector activity slowed slightly in January, hurt by a dip in the growth rate for new orders, although output rose, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing and services fell to 53.2 from 53.6 in December. Any reading above 50.0 indicates growth.

“Owing to cyclical factors, private sector activity may soften somewhat over the next couple of months as growth broadly in the agriculture sub-sector eases,” said Jibran Qureishi, regional economist for East Africa at Stanbic Bank.

“However, despite these risks, lower international oil prices should help keep costs suppressed for the private sector and thus underpin purchasing activity.”

The survey showed new orders rising but at a slower pace than in December, while output also rose.

“Businesses have sustained output expansion for 14 consecutive months,” the survey said.

– Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: here

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email [email protected]

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)