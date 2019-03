The bond, which will be auctioned on March 20, will come with a coupon of 12.200 %, the central bank said.

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya will sell a 25-year amortized infrastructure bond this month to raise up to 50 billion shillings ($500.25 million), the central bank said on Friday.

The bond, which will be auctioned on March 20, will come with a coupon of 12.200 percent, the central bank said, adding that it be tax free in line with the government’s policy of encouraging investors to bank infrastructure bonds. .

($1 = 99.9500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by Duncan Miriri