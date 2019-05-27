CAC International Bank strongly denies accusations made in an EXX Africa report with regards to the bank and its associations. The report was published on CNBC Africa and is dated 03 Sep 2018.

Having read the report, CEO of the bank said “We are not clear on what basis the allegations are being made on our bank, but we would strongly disagree with the inference mentioned in the EXX report with regards to our bank. We persistently and stubbornly negate against these unfounded claims and we are assertive that the contentions against our bank are Completely Untrue and Absolutely without Merit”