Insider trading on Kenol Kobil Plc shares exposed

In Kenya, the Capital Markets Authority(CMA) have taken administrative action against ex-Kestrel CEO Andre DeSimone, Aly Khan Satchu and Kunal Kamlesh for their involvement in insider trading on Kenol Kobil plc shares in the period before the takeover announcement was made public in October 2018. Caleb Mugendi, Assistant Manager and Public Markets, Cytonn Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.