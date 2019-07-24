What does the future hold for Kenya’s online betting firms?

Online sports betting companies have grown rapidly in Kenya in recent years, riding a wave of enthusiasm for sports, with the government putting their combined revenue at $2 billion last year, up from $19.2 million five years earlier. This raised government's concern about the social impact of betting leading the country to introduced new gambling regulations. Ian Kagiri, Investment Analyst at Cytonn Investment joins CNBC Africa for more.