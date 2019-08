NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s inflation fell to 5.0% year-on-year in August from 6.27% a month earlier, helped by falling food prices, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was -0.90% from -0.36% in July, with the Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Index falling 1.89% compared with July, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said.

