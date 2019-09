Increased spending potentially widens budget deficit to 8.7% of GDP: Uganda Market Watch

Uganda is seeking $3.5 billion in private investment to expand its power-transmission network in attempt to curb spending without slowing its economic growth. Also, a $3.5 billion project allowing exports of Ugandan oil via Tanzania will proceed after both countries held talks and met with businessmen. For more on this matter, Research Analyst at Crested Capital, Oscar Emasu joins CNBC Africa for more.