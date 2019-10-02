Ugandan athlete Halimah Nakaayi wins Gold in Qatar: How will this motivate future stars?

This week at the 2019 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Athletics Championships happening now in Doha Qatar, we saw the victory of Ugandan runner, Halimah Nakaayi in the women's 800m race. The somewhat unpredictable win had Ugandans and the wider region cheering on the athlete across social media and brought international attention to the country as an athletic contender to watch, but how does this benefit Uganda? And how can the country foster more potential stars like this? For answers to these questions, Kenyan sports Analyst, Sharon Allela joins CNBC Africa for more.