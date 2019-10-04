How DRC is tackling the stigma of cleft palates on World Smile Day

In 2018 alone there were reports of close to 3000 babies born with cleft palates in the DRC, but only 788 were treated. It’s said to be believed that in many communities, this deformity is a curse, or a taboo, and is often too expensive to treat, and that’s if there is a surgeon with the ability to do so in the area. As the continent moves towards its Universal Health Care goals on the occasion of World Smile Day – on the effect this has on a community and how more of these cases can be treated, Dr. Obady Vitswaba joins CNBC Africa for more.