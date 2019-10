Challenges and opportunities for poultry farming in Rwanda

Poultry Farming is seeing an improvement in Rwanda and according to Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources; the country’s livestock master plan envisages an increase of 124 per cent in chicken meat and 110 per cent in egg production in the next five years compared to now. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo spoke to President of Rwanda Poultry Industry Association, Andrew Butare for more.