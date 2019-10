Raising awareness on World Thrombosis Day

Now in its 6th year, World Thrombosis Day that takes place on 13 October will focus attention on the underappreciated condition of thrombosis. According to statistics, one in four people worldwide die of conditions caused by blood clots, also known by the medical term “thrombosis. On the prevention and impact on the economy, Cardiologist at Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi, Dr. Mohamed Jeilan, joins CNBC Africa.