Rwanda to use hidden gem, Kivu Belt to promote tourism development

Tourism has been identified as a priority sector to achieve Rwanda’s development goals as set out in Vision 2020. With the application of previous tourism policies, the country has been able to make significant progress in developing and managing its tourism sector in recent years. People seeking to visit Kivu Belt region can now easily explore a great number of tourism attractions in five districts that are adjacent to Lake Kivu. Ariella Kageruka, Head of Tourism and Conservation Department at Rwanda Development Board joins CNBC Africa for more.