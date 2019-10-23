Safaricom backs down on data expiry losses

Safaricom has launched a new strategy on the occasion of their 19 year Anniversary that they describe as "Simple, Transparent and Honest". The strategy includes new data, SMS and calling plans that will offer data bundles and calling minutes with no expiry. This comes after a lawsuit made news of Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom Kenya being sued over just that – the expiry of data and loss of unused Internet bundles. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.