Sarah Kirenga explains how hotel rating affects business in Rwanda

On Friday the Accommodation Establishments Grading Ceremony took place here in Kigali, Rwanda. Hotels, guesthouses, serviced apartments and bed and breakfasts were rated and classified using the EAC Standard Criteria, rendering each establishment worthy of anywhere from 1 to 5 stars, but how does this rating affect the revenue of a specific entity and how much investment goes into making sure an establishment gets the score they deserve? Sarah Kirenga, General Manager of Landmark Suites joins CNBC Africa for more.