Uganda improves rank by 11 positions in Ease of Doing Business rankings

Uganda has improved 11 steps forward in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Report 2020. The World Bank Ease of Doing Business Report 2020 ranked Uganda at 116th position from 127th out of 190 economies that were surveyed. In the report, it is indicated that the country made only one reform in the area of access to electricity over the last 12 months. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.