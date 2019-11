What the interest rate cap removal means for Kenyan banks

Kenya has seen big news this week, with the removal of a cap on commercial lending rates finally being passed in Parliament, the high demand of maize causing exorbitantly high prices and the Kenyan Bureau of Standards (KEBS) having suspended seven peanut butter products due to high levels of dangerous aflatoxins being found in them after testing. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa to help unpack this story.