Pathways for Prosperity Commission: What the launch of digital roadmaps means for developing countries

Yesterday the Pathways for Prosperity Commission released a digital manifesto outlining ten steps that can help developing countries position themselves for technological transformation and inclusive development. One of the recommendations of the manifesto is to craft a national digital compact leading to a strategy; and the commission has developed a Digital Economy Toolkit to help with that. Academic Director at the Pathways Commission, Benno Ndulu joins CNBC Africa for more.