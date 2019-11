Rwandan social entrepreneur wins $100,000 Netpreneur Prize

This past weekend in Accra, Ghana – the awarding ceremony for the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative by the Jack Ma Foundation took place and among the ten winners, two were Rwandan women. Social entrepreneur, Christelle Kwizera walked away with 3rd place and $100,000 for her company, Water Access Rwanda; she joins CNBC Africa to share her experience and what her next step will be.