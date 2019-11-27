McKinsey report: Africa could take 140 years to achieve gender parity

A new McKinsey Global Institute report on 'The power of parity: Advancing women’s equality in Africa' finds that accelerating progress towards parity could boost African economies by the equivalent of 10 per cent of their collective GDP by 2025. It also states that if Africa continues on the current pace – where there is progress in some countries and stagnation in others – it will take 142 years to achieve a fair proportion of men and women in different fields. Lohini Moodley, Partner at McKinsey & Company joins CNBC Africa for more.