The future of Kenya’s pension industry in era of disruptions

2019 has been a year filled with both positive and negative waves that affect the Kenyan economy. From businesses laying off workers – citing the tough economic times, but also a shift to contract employment for civil servants in efforts to control the wage bill. Last month, Members of Parliament in Kenya moved to scrap the age limit rule to accessing pension savings. Enwealth Financial Services CEO, Simon Wafubwa joins CNBC Africa for more.