Kenya’s ongoing graft purge sees Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrested

This year saw Kenya's anti-corruption efforts played out in the news with numerous investigations, stings and arrests. Now with the news of the latest arrest of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, and updates on Airtel and Telkom Kenya's merger advancing – journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa to unpack these topics and the impact of the anti-corruption efforts throughout the year on the country's economy.