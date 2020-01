Alyce Nkesha on how MICE sector is key driver of revenue growth in Rwanda

In the region, numerous events have taken center stage as we ushered in the new decade. In Rwanda, the meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (MICE) sector continues to register growth in revenue estimated at $88 million for the year 2019/2020 up from $74 million the previous year. Event Organizer, Mutamuliza Alyce Nkesha joins CNBC Africa to share her 16 year experience and the growth in the events sector.