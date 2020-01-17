Airtel acquires 12-year unified license, undergoes name-change: Rwanda weekly round-up

Airtel has acquired a 12-year unified license to operate as Airtel Rwanda, after operating for two years as Airtel-Tigo, on the other hand AfDB Group has approved an $8.9 million to support the preparation of the Ruzizi IV Hydropower Project and finally we will follow up on the first treasury bond that was issued this year by the government of Rwanda. Journalist of The New Times, Hudson Kuteesa joins CNBC Africa for more.