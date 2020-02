AU Summit 2020: 37th HSGOC Session – Kagame tasked with driving Agenda 2063

The 37th African Union Development Agency - NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (HSGOC) Session took place over the weekend and there, Rwandan President Paul Kagame was elected Chairperson of one of its new agencies that will drive the continent towards achieving Agenda 2063 . CNBC Africa spoke to Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of NEPAD, for more.