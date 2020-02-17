Here’s what to expect from the 4-day Rwanda National Leadership Retreat

Over the weekend some 400 leaders from local Government, parastatals and the private sector headed to the Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre for the 16th annual National Leadership Retreat dubbed, Umwiherero. The four day retreat, which is chaired by the President of the Republic, will address the quality of health and education, agricultural productivity, exports and investments and will reportedly feature a presentation on the implementation status of the 2018 leadership retreat recommendations. New Times Journalist, Julius Bizimungu joins CNBC Africa for more.