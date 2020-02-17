How sport on the continent is growing with official launch of Basketball Africa League

Last year around this time as collaboration between the NBA and FIBA, plans to establish the Basketball Africa League were discussed – fast forward to this past weekend during the NBA AllStar weekend in Chicago, Illinois and the 12 inaugural teams of BAL were officially announced with the season slated to kick off on March 13th in Dakar, Senegal. Michael Mugisha, Analyst of Michael Mugisha Podcast joins CNBC Africa for more.