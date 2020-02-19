How Rwanda is turning the card game into cultural heritage awareness

Rwandan based creative studio, WeAdd introduced their original deck of playing cards in 2018 catching the attention of card lovers and Rwandan culture enthusiasts near and far. The original deck of Gakondo playing cards features images of Rwandan kings, queens and medicine men and yesterday the company introduced version two of the cards depicting many other iconic images of Rwandan culture. Founder of WeAdd and creator of Gakondo playing cards, Maxime Niyomwungeri joins CNBC Africa to explain his vision for merging culture and gaming for the future.