This young entrepreneur is creating more sustainable & cheaper fuel alternatives for Kenya


Kenya is seeking to modernize its cooking sector, which remains dominated by traditional biomass fuels that have negative impacts on the environment. A growing and increasingly urbanizing population is demanding more sustainable and cheaper fuel alternatives. Cecil Chikezie, Founder at Eco Makaa joins CNBC Africa to share on his solution, fuel briquettes made from carbonized agricultural refuse and a feasible fuel alternative.

