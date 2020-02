Rwandan horticulture targets $130mn in annual export revenue by 2024

Rwanda targets 46,314 tonnes of horticulture harvest and annual export revenue of about $130 million by 2024. According to projections from the Ministry of Agriculture, horticulture has become an important sector in the Rwandan economy and contributes about 50 per cent of non-traditional exports. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo spoke to George William Kayonga, CEO of National Agricultural Export Development Board for more.