The business of making people laugh in Rwanda

What was initially considered as hobby is now becoming a multimillion dollar industry and it is said that Africa’s entertainment and media industry has entered a dynamic new phase. Seka Live Rwanda, a platform created to diversify and create a vibrant comedy industry in Rwanda brings together close to ten comedians from the country and internationally for a monthly show. Kenny Blaq, an Award Winning Nigerian comedian joins CNBC Africa us to share how comedy is turning to business.