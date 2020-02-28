The business of making people laugh in Rwanda


What was initially considered as hobby is now becoming a multimillion dollar industry and it is said that Africa’s entertainment and media industry has entered a dynamic new phase. Seka Live Rwanda, a platform created to diversify and create a vibrant comedy industry in Rwanda brings together close to ten comedians from the country and internationally for a monthly show. Kenny Blaq, an Award Winning Nigerian comedian joins CNBC Africa us to share how comedy is turning to business.

