The role of Africa’s youth in realising Agenda 2063

In 2013, the African Union (AU) embarked on a 50-year blueprint for transforming the continent called Agenda 2063. The fact that the average age of the continent is just 19 years explains the need for the youth to be aware and partake in in the implementation of this ambitious program if it is to succeed. Ndeu Naukushu, CEO of Africa Productivity Specialists and champion of the Agenda 2063 joins CNBC Africa for more.