How to build a successful start-up ecosystem in Africa

According to a report by investment platform Partech Partners, African tech start-up firms received over $2 billion in equity funding in 250 deals in 2019, a 74 per cent investment increase compared to 2018, with Nigeria and Kenya dominating the funding. Eric Jackson, Product Design and Chief Technology Officer at MediaPal joins CNBC Africa to share what start-ups on the continent can do to maintain top innovative trends.