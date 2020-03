RSE CEO Rwabukumba on importance of women’s participation in stock markets

For the 6th consecutive year, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) joined about 80 exchanges across the world to ring the bell to mark the International Women’s Day 2020. The annual event aims at raising awareness on gender equality, women’s economic empowerment and sustainable development. CNBC Africa’s Tesi Kaven had a conversation with Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO of Rwanda Stock Exchange on the significance of this event.