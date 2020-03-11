How will COVID-19 impact Kenya’s growth outlook?


Kenya's Central Bank is set to revise its economy projections for 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes at a time when the price of capital goods has increased in East Africa's economic capital but the some Analysts seem to be more optimistic – well at least according to a recent report published by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) in England and Wales. Vincent Phiri from NKC Africa Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.

