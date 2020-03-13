In the headline, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues, manufacturers, producers and importers in Rwanda are seeking alternative sources of raw materials with China’s production and export capacity expected to slow down. In other news – a new report from UN Economic Commission for Africa has indicated that the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area could help the Eastern African countries earn about $1.8 billion and revive the region’s intra trade. Finally, Rwanda proceeds with the preparation of the Commonwealth Forum despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist of The New Times for more.