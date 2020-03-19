Yesterday a notice was circulated by the Rwanda Development Board outlining and reminding the hospitality sector and general public of the Covid19 prevention measures that the body has established. Emmanuel Nsabimana, Head of Tourism Regulation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda announces further COVID-19 prevention measures
MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
COVID-19 cases rise to 202 in South Africa
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 52 to 202, with the first cases recorded in the Free State province.
Militant attack kills 29 Malian soldiers – army
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the town of Tarkint, which is about 125 km (78 miles) north of the city of Gao. Mali’s army has repeatedly suffered heavy casualties from jihadist fighters active in the area with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.
Full Interview: Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s opposition party leader | CNBC International
The coronavirus pandemic “demands a more concerted effort” from the Malaysian government, Anwar Ibrahim, the country’s opposition leader tells CNBC’s Martin Soong. “We must anticipate that this problem would escalate and we are not prepar
Kuku Foods secures opening of first KFC franchise in Rwanda
With the steady rise of the middle class in Rwanda, international brands are now setting up shop in the country to get a piece of the pie. Derrick Van Houten, Group Managing Director of Kuku Foods East Africa Holdings Ltd joins CNBC Africa on the recent opening of the first KFC outlet in Rwanda.
Facebook steps up fight against misinformation regarding COVID-19 pandemic
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise globally, social media giant, Facebook has stepped up its fight against misinformation regarding the virus on its platforms. Kojo Boakye, Facebook Head of Public Policy for Africa for more.
Liquidity the biggest problem for airlines amid coronavirus crisis: expert | Squawk Box Europe
Thomas Reynaert, managing director of Airlines for Europe, discusses how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted travel and the airline industry.
