Babyl, a health service provider has signed a ten-year partnership with the government of Rwanda to enable access quality healthcare services through their mobile phones. Dr. Singa Muhoza Patrick, Medical Director at Babyl joins CNBC Africa to understand what this means to the company and how they will work alongside the government during this crisis.
Rwanda, Babyl partner to expand healthcare access through mobile phones
Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food
As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Uganda takes pre-emptive COVID-19 measures
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools in the country and suspended public gatherings for 30 days effective Friday 20th March. In a televised address to the nation, the President said that the move is a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. Analyst, Ronald Mugobera joins CNBC Aftrica for more.
Zenith, Prudential seek to expand financial inclusion in Nigeria with the launch of mobile insurance service
Zenith Bank and Prudential Zenith Life have created a mobile insurance service with the USSD code to enable access to insurance services for Nigerians. Zenith Bank's Chairman, Jim Ovia joins CNBC Africa to shares some insight on this service.
How Ghana plans to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Health authorities in Ghana have confirmed two more COVID-19 cases at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, bringing the total confirmed cases to nine. Ghana Health Services says both cases are imported – the first a 56-year-old man who returned from the UK a week ago and the second, a 33 year-old Ghanaian who returned from a conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dr Frank Serebour, Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss the resilience of Ghana's healthcare system to contain the pandemic.
Investors dump bank stocks amid COVID-19 fears
The banking sector is in the red today, even as the Central Bank of Nigeria announced moves to soften the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigeria’s economy. Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to review the performance of the Lagos bourse amid current macro realities.
Africa talks tough against coronavirus but many wonder why
Reuters -
A growing number of African countries are announcing increasingly restrictive measures to try to halt the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 200,000 people globally and killed nearly 9,000. They have shut borders, closed schools and universities and barred large public gatherings.
COVID-19: Central Bank of Kenya directs banks to quarantine cash
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) agreed with the banks to waive mobile money transfer charges starting Monday night until June 30 in the push for cashless payments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the US Trade Department has started negotiations on comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend country’s preferential access after the current deal ends in 2025. Maryanne Ng’ang’a, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
