Facebook steps up fight against misinformation regarding COVID-19 pandemic

By CNBC Africa

How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s hospitality industry

Despite measures put in place in the hospitality industry to contain the spread of the coronavirus, hotels are already feeling the impact of the virus outbreak. Jean Nepomuscene Bazimaziki, Director Manager of Ruhondo Beach Resort for more.
East AfricaCNBC Africa -

Kuku Foods secures opening of first KFC franchise in Rwanda

With the steady rise of the middle class in Rwanda, international brands are now setting up shop in the country to get a piece of the pie. Derrick Van Houten, Group Managing Director of Kuku Foods East Africa Holdings Ltd joins CNBC Africa on the recent opening of the first KFC outlet in Rwanda.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Facebook steps up fight against misinformation regarding COVID-19 pandemic

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise globally, social media giant, Facebook has stepped up its fight against misinformation regarding the virus on its platforms. Kojo Boakye, Facebook Head of Public Policy for Africa for more.
